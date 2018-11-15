Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Samson and Goliath: Milestone for Belfast cranes
In November 1968, the landscape of Belfast was forever changed when a giant yellow crane known as Goliath rose from the Harland and Wolff shipyard.
It would be joined soon afterwards by Samson, and the pair formed a key part of the city's skyline.
Their role, however, was more than aesthetic; they were the workhorses that helped develop the city's industrial reputation, facilitating the employment many thousands within Belfast and beyond.
-
15 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46214764/samson-and-goliath-milestone-for-belfast-cranesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window