Warning over Dark Hedges junctions

The PSNI are to contact satellite firms about dangerous junctions near the Dark Hedges in County Antrim.
The site was made famous by the HBO series Game of Thrones.
Concerns have been raised following a number of collisions in the area, one of which was fatal.
12 Nov 2018
