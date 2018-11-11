Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Enniskillen piper marks start of Armistice Day events
Before sunrise, pipers around the UK played the traditional Scottish lament Battle's O'er.
Events are taking place across the UK to mark the end of World War One on the 11th hour of 11 November 1918.
In London, Prince Charles laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen after two minutes' silence.
-
11 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46172923/enniskillen-piper-marks-start-of-armistice-day-eventsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window