Legacy of air ambulance campaigner
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Legacy of air ambulance campaigner

The story of how Northern Ireland's Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (or Air Ambulance) came into being is inseparable from that of the life - and death - of John Hinds.

His partner Janet Acheson, said he always wanted to help treat riders who had crashed, at the scene of the accident.

She describes being overwhelmed at the turnout for his funeral.

  • 10 Nov 2018