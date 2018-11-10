Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Legacy of air ambulance campaigner
The story of how Northern Ireland's Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (or Air Ambulance) came into being is inseparable from that of the life - and death - of John Hinds.
His partner Janet Acheson, said he always wanted to help treat riders who had crashed, at the scene of the accident.
She describes being overwhelmed at the turnout for his funeral.
-
10 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window