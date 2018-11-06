The GAA players who enlisted in WW1
WW1: The GAA recruits whose history remains largely hidden

Historians have uncovered that many Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) players enlisted during World War One, regardless of a historic GAA ban on members of the British crown forces.

Historians Dr Dónal McAnallen and Jonathan Gray are behind the research.

They said it has been difficult to establish exact numbers of players who signed up, but that discovering many human stories has been rewarding.

