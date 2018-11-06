Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ups and Downs: Actor James Martin lands first TV role
A Belfast actor with Down's syndrome has landed his first TV role in a new BBC NI drama.
James Martin, 26, has been acting since he was a teenager and won his part after auditioning for the role of Conal in the film Ups and Downs.
His character goes on a road trip with his sister Rosie to the frustration of his very protective mum.
Martin says his character wants to live a free life.
-
06 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46102117/ups-and-downs-actor-james-martin-lands-first-tv-roleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window