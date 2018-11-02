Media player
Brexit deal will not jeopardise UK constitutional integrity
The Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has pledged that the government will not sign up to any deal which could threaten the constitutional integrity of the UK.
Mr Raab made the comments following a one-day visit to Northern Ireland.
He met with businesses in Warrenpoint and Larne, and he also met with politicians at Stormont.
02 Nov 2018
