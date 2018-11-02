Runaway lorry captured on CCTV

Video

Police have appealed for witnesses after a runaway lorry rolled down a hill in Londonderry and crashed into a shopping centre.

The articulated lorry was being unloaded in Ferryquay Street at about 04:45 BST on Sunday when it rolled away.

A parked car and a number of street signs and bollards were damaged as the lorry rolled down Linenhall Street and Newmarket Street before crashing into the wall of the Foyleside Shopping Centre on Orchard Street.

Police are particularly keen to speak to three young males who were in the area of Ferryquay Street at about the time of the incident.