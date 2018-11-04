The artist who changed medical history
Anne Acheson was a sculptor who changed medical history by combining her knowledge of art and anatomy.

During the Great War, many soldiers suffered limb injuries which were treated with splints.

However, Portadown-born Anne suggested an alternative method - using plaster of Paris.

