Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anne Acheson: The artist who changed medical history
Anne Acheson was a sculptor who changed medical history by combining her knowledge of art and anatomy.
During the Great War, many soldiers suffered limb injuries which were treated with splints.
However, Portadown-born Anne suggested an alternative method - using plaster of Paris.
You can watch her story 'Anne Acheson: The Art of Medicine' on BBC Two NI at 22:00 GMT on 4 November.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46056143/anne-acheson-the-artist-who-changed-medical-historyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window