Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands attend Halloween parade and fireworks in Londonderry
Tens of thousands of people have lined the streets of Londonderry for the annual Halloween parade and fireworks display.
The Return of the Ancients festival has been extended this year with its largest ever budget of almost £400,000.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has said 100,000 people visited the city for what is known as Europe's biggest Halloween gathering.
The city's walls came alive with skeletons, nuns, witches, fire and music - otherwise known as Awakening the Walls.
-
01 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-46056016/thousands-attend-halloween-parade-and-fireworks-in-londonderryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window