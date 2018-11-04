'People say my kids should be taken off me'

Media player
Tattoos: Bangor man 'is addicted' and wants more
Chris Dalzell has always wanted to be covered in tattoos.
But in recent years he has suffered abuse from strangers, online and on the street.
He says some people have even said he should have his children taken away from him because of the way he looks.
Mr Dalzell, from Bangor, County Down, says he uses tattoos as a way to deal with his daughter's illness.
He admits he is addicted, and says he would discourage his daughter from tattooing her body.
04 Nov 2018
