'I didn't realise I had been shot'
Christine O'Donnell was in the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel 25 years ago for a hen party when UDA gunmen entered and sprayed the pub with bullets.

Seven people were killed and an eighth later died of his injuries but Christine survived despite being shot in the abdomen.

  • 30 Oct 2018