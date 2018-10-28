An office in the Mourne Mountains

An office in the Mournes
The Mourne Mountains are world-renowned for their beauty and are a magnet for visitors.

But they are also the office for a range of workers, from farmers to moth counters.

The Chronicles of Mourne starts on BBC One NI on Monday 29 October at 19:30 GMT.

