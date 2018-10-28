BMX track rebuild inspires new generation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lisburn BMX track rebuild inspires new generation

The rebuilding of a Lisburn based BMX track has inspired a new generation of riders.

The facility in the Lambeg area had declined following its heyday in the 1980s, but it is now attracting riders from across Northern Ireland.

Read more here:

  • 28 Oct 2018