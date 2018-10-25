The man who revolutionised motorbikes

Media player
Rex McCandless: Inventor who revolutionised motorbikes
He is one of the UK's less celebrated inventors, but his remarkable talents revolutionised the motorcycle.
Rex McCandless was a well respected motorbike racer who transformed the structure of vehicle, with his design forming the base of most modern bikes.
The County Down engineer has been honoured with a blue plaque highlighting his achievements not just in mechanics but also in racing.
Video journalist: Hannah Gay
