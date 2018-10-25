Inside NI's first prison sensory garden

Media player
NI's first prison sensory garden inspires inmates' new career
Inmates at Magilligan prison, in County Londonderry, are tackling mental health issues at Northern Ireland's first sensory prison garden.
The facility is in the Care and Supervision Unit (CSU) where inmates can spend up to 23 hours a day in isolation.
It has inspired two prisoners to plan to launch their own gardening business upon release.
25 Oct 2018
