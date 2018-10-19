Video

Lifelike busts showing some of the signs of breast cancer have appeared in a chain of department stores.

The initiative, organised by the Public Health Agency (PHA), aims to educate women about signs beyond a lump in, or thickening of the breast.

Research commissioned by the PHA showed women were less aware of signs like dimpling and discharge from the nipple.

Dr Louise Herron, Consultant in Public Health at the PHA, said: "Any changes which are not normal for you should be investigated straight away by your GP.

"Don’t be embarrassed or ignore any potential signs as the positive news is that nine out of 10 women in Northern Ireland survive breast cancer when it is caught and treated early.”