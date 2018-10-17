'No substitute for Irish border backstop'
Leo Varadkar: No substitute for a Brexit backstop

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he could support an extended Brexit transition period but it cannot replace a backstop for the Irish border.

He was speaking in Brussels ahead of a European Council meeting and talks with Theresa May.

