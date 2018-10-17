Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'They're from the community of Roma, they look bad to us'
A Romanian Roma Community Association has received an apology from the Belfast Health Trust in connection with a dispute about claims of community exploitation earlier this year.
The trust moved parent and children's services away from the Romanian Roma Community Association (RRCANI) in south Belfast in May, after claims it was charging families for benefits advice which should have been free.
RRCANI spokeswoman, Yasmina Vente, said the Roma community was upset by the actions of the trust in May.
Read more here
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45896723/they-re-from-the-community-of-roma-they-look-bad-to-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window