'There are a number of outstanding issues'
Irish deputy prime minister (Tánaiste) Simon Coveney said the EU cannot sign up to a time-limited backstop on the Irish border.

In Brussels on Tuesday for a meeting with the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mr Coveney said a lot has been agreed in the Brexit talks, but there remain a number of outstanding issues.

  • 16 Oct 2018