Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Southern Health Trust underspend 'makes you angry'
The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has underspent on services for adults with learning disabilities by more than £7m since 2014.
Families and carers said they are deeply frustrated and now want answers.
A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it was not always possible to spend the full amount allocated within a single financial year.
Anne Mallon, who has been caring for her disabled daughter for more than four decades expressed her anger.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45881171/southern-health-trust-underspend-makes-you-angryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window