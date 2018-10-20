Why being anti abortion unites us

Video

Politics in Northern Ireland can be divisive, with many issues splitting communities down sectarian lines.

But the debate over whether or not to relax the country's strict abortion laws crosses the political divide, creating unlikely alliances.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK or Ireland where abortion is illegal unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

Two young campaigners from Both Lives Matter have told BBC News NI why being anti-abortion unites them.