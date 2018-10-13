Media player
Libraries are usually considered silent places where people go to pick up a good book and read.
However, Belfast Central Library's Allison Milligan says things have significantly changed in the 21st century.
"We have free internet access and have a lot of homeless people coming in to use our services," she says:
"There are people who have health issues that would come in as they find it a safe space to get some company and meet some new people."
You can read more about the library's 130th birthday celebrations here.
13 Oct 2018
