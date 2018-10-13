Book clubs and IT classes
Video

Libraries are usually considered silent places where people go to pick up a good book and read.

However, Belfast Central Library's Allison Milligan says things have significantly changed in the 21st century.

"We have free internet access and have a lot of homeless people coming in to use our services," she says:

"There are people who have health issues that would come in as they find it a safe space to get some company and meet some new people."

