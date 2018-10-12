Brexit strains the DUP-Tory relationship

Media player
How Brexit has strained the DUP-Tory relationship
In 2017 the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) signed a confidence and supply deal with the Conservative Party after the Tories failed to secure a majority in the General Election.
Now, more than a year on, arguments over Brexit appear to have strained their relationship.
12 Oct 2018
