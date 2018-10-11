Table tennis girl showing 'Earley' promise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Table tennis girl showing 'Earley' promise

The Ormeau Table Tennis Club player became the first person of her age to win an adult ranking event in Ireland.

Coach Keith Knox says she is the in the top three or four in the world in her age group, and has the potential to challenge for Olympic medals in the future.

  • 11 Oct 2018