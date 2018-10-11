Video

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said his party will not vote with the government if it does not "keep its part of the bargain" on Brexit.

Mr Wilson told BBC News NI the DUP had agreed to support the government in exchange for assurances the EU referendum result "would be honoured for the whole of the United Kingdom".

He said if this did not happen the DUP would withhold votes on the government's domestic legislation.