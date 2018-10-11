Video

A room dedicated to stillborn babies has been opened at the Royal Victoria Hospital's maternity unit.

Baby and child loss midwife Barbara Gergette said the Snowdrop group, which is made up of families who have suffered bereavement, had four wishes when plans began for the unit.

The group wanted a double-bed settee, nice tea and coffee, nice mugs and a space for parents and their baby to be a family.

"It is very difficult, it is not ideal, but we try and do what we can with the environment that we've got," she said.