Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How are weather warnings across Ireland decided?
The Met Office and Met Éireann jointly set weather warnings and name storms, but why do the warnings sometimes differ?
BBC News NI weather presenter Barra Best explains what methods are used, and why the warnings may differ.
-
10 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45813459/how-are-weather-warnings-across-ireland-decidedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window