"It made me feel like a second-class citizen"

Video

Gareth Lee, the gay rights activist who took the case against Ashers, said the case had made him feel like a second-class citizen.

"To me, this was never about conscience or a statement. All I wanted to do was to order a cake in a shop," he said.

He was speaking after the Supreme Court ruled that ruled that the bakery's refusal to make a cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage was not discriminatory.

Read full story here.