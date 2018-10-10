Video

The Christian owners of a Northern Ireland bakery have won their appeal in the so-called "gay cake" discrimination case.

Ashers bakery's general manager Daniel McArthur said he was delighted and relieved by the ruling.

"I know a lot of people will be glad to hear this ruling today, because this ruling protects freedom of speech and freedom of conscience for everyone," Mr McArthur said outside the court.

