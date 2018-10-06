Media player
Civil rights march was 'vision of a shared Ireland'
The President of Ireland has paid tribute to "the vision" of Nobel laureate John Hume while addressing a commemoration of the 1968 civil rights march.
Michael D Higgins said it was "a vision of a shared Ireland, one that recognises the unionist and nationalist traditions, one that is capable of reconciling communities".
People gathered in Londonderry's Guildhall to remember the fiftieth anniversary of the march.
06 Oct 2018
