Video
PM says Brexit deal 'cannot carve off NI'
Prime Minister Theresa May has repeated her pledge that she will never accept a Brexit deal which carves Northern Ireland away from the rest of the UK.
She said current EU proposals would effectively leave NI in the Custom's Union, unlike other parts of the UK.
She also insisted her Chequers plan will deliver the best outcome for the UK post Brexit and called on her party to unite behind it.
Mrs May was addressing the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.
03 Oct 2018
