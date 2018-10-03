Gardaí seize 87 'military grade weapons'

Video

Gardaí (Irish police) said they have seized 87 "military grade weapons" as part of a big security clampdown into gangland feuding.

Eighteen people are believed to have been killed to date in the fall-out between two Dublin gangs - the Kinahans and Hutches.

John O'Driscoll, an assistant Garda commissioner responsible for special crime operations, said they had also made "some very significant arrests".