Video
Dippy the dinosaur tour arrives at Ulster Museum Belfast
Dippy the dinosaur is touring the UK after 112 years at London's Natural History Museum.
It has arrived at Belfast's Ulster Museum and the exhibition opens to the public on Friday.
The 70ft-long (21m) replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones.
The tour, which ends in late 2020, will also take in Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.
28 Sep 2018
