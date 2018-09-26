Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'She felt very deflated, very angry'
Roisin McWilliams from west Belfast, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2017.
In April, the 28-year-old applied for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) after receiving financial support from her family.
Miss McWilliams now lives on £125 Employment Support Allowance a week, but PIP payments could almost double that amount.
Read more here.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window