Cancer mum denied disability payments
'She felt very deflated, very angry'

Roisin McWilliams from west Belfast, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2017.

In April, the 28-year-old applied for Personal Independence Payment (PIP) after receiving financial support from her family.

Miss McWilliams now lives on £125 Employment Support Allowance a week, but PIP payments could almost double that amount.

  • 26 Sep 2018