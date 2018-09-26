Media player
UK's first 3D breast cancer screening centre opens
For the first time in the UK, 3D breast screening technology is available to patients at a cancer centre in Belfast.
Action Cancer has opened the new Screening and Therapeutic centre in the south of the city.
26 Sep 2018
