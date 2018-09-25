Lack of emissions tests 'virtually criminal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lack of diesel emissions tests 'virtually criminal'
Emissions tests on diesel cars have not been carried out during MOTs in Northern Ireland for 12 years, despite being legally required.
Air pollution expert, Professor Roy Harrison told BBC Spotlight the tests were crucial and not to carry them out was "virtually criminal".
Spotlight is will be on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:40 BST on Tuesday.
25 Sep 2018
