PM 'will never agree' to NI customs border
Prime Minister Theresa May says she will never agree to a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Mrs May said that if the EU believe she would make such an agreement, "they are making a fundamental mistake".
21 Sep 2018
