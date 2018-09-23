'I felt like a wee first year'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Freshers' week 2018: Freshers talk about starting uni
This week marks the commencement of Freshers' Week 2018 in Belfast.
Some of those Freshers told BBC News NI their hopes and fears for what the next few years may have in store.
Video Journalists: Hannah Gay & Jordan Kenny
23 Sep 2018
