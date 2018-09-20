Video

Ian Paisley has retained his seat as an MP after fewer than 10% of his constituents signed a petition that would have forced a by-election.

It was triggered after the DUP MP was suspended from Westminster for failing to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

Mr Paisley said the electorate had "clearly spoken" and thanked his backers for their "unwavering support".

The petition was the first in UK Parliamentary history.