Video

A fresh search for a man murdered and secretly buried by the IRA has begun in County Monaghan.

Columba McVeigh, one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared, was abducted on 1 November 1975.

Jon Hill, senior investigator with the ICLVR, who is taking charge of the initial phase of the search, is hopeful Mr McVeigh's remains will be found.