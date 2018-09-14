Teen on a teeny island

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could you handle being one of the only young people for miles around?
Benedict Anslow moved to Rathlin Island with his mum when he was 13.
Originally from London, he talks about what life is like as one of the few young people on an island that is home to fewer than 200 people.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
14 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45514103/could-you-handle-being-one-of-the-only-young-people-for-miles-aroundRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window