This nine-year-old can save your life.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harry from St John Ambulance teaches CPR

Knowing even a few key first aid practices can help you save a life when emergency strikes, and there's no reason not to start young.

The St John Ambulance 'Badger' youth programme teaches children between seven and ten skills such as how to perform CPR. Harry, nine, shows us how to do it.

  • 15 Sep 2018
Go to next video: More schools 'should teach CPR'