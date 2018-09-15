This nine-year-old can save your life.

Media player
Harry from St John Ambulance teaches CPR
Knowing even a few key first aid practices can help you save a life when emergency strikes, and there's no reason not to start young.
The St John Ambulance 'Badger' youth programme teaches children between seven and ten skills such as how to perform CPR. Harry, nine, shows us how to do it.
15 Sep 2018
