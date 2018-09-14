Life as a teen on a tiny island

Media player
Being 18 on UK's Rathlin Island
Benedict Anslow moved to Rathlin Island with his mum when he was 13.
Originally from London, he talks about what life is like as one of the few young people on an island that is home to fewer than 200 people.
Video journalist: Jordan Kenny
14 Sep 2018
