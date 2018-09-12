Border commitment 'must be honoured'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Border commitment 'must be honoured' says Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says Ireland can not be made to pay the price for "Theresa May's failed Brexit negotiating strategy".

Labour's Brexit spokesman said it was "absolutely right" that there should be a backstop.

  • 12 Sep 2018