Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Border commitment 'must be honoured' says Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer says Ireland can not be made to pay the price for "Theresa May's failed Brexit negotiating strategy".
Labour's Brexit spokesman said it was "absolutely right" that there should be a backstop.
-
12 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45494164/border-commitment-must-be-honoured-says-sir-keir-starmerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window