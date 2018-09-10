Video

Joanne Brown's 14-year-old daughter has been told she may have to wait at least a year for an operation on her severely-curved spine.

By that time Mia Brown, who has scoliosis, will be preparing for GCSEs.

Spine curvature has to measure at least 50 degrees before surgery is considered. In the past few months, Mia Brown's spine curvature has increased from 39 to 55 degrees.

Mrs Brown says there has been no indication as to how long Mia will have to wait for surgery.