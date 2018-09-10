Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teenage scoliosis sufferer on 'way too long' waiting list.
Joanne Brown's 14-year-old daughter has been told she may have to wait at least a year for an operation on her severely-curved spine.
By that time Mia Brown, who has scoliosis, will be preparing for GCSEs.
Spine curvature has to measure at least 50 degrees before surgery is considered. In the past few months, Mia Brown's spine curvature has increased from 39 to 55 degrees.
Mrs Brown says there has been no indication as to how long Mia will have to wait for surgery.
-
10 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-45477060/teenage-scoliosis-sufferer-on-way-too-long-waiting-listRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window