Antlers of extinct Irish Elk found in Lough Neagh
The antlers of an ancient Irish Elk have been found by two fisherman in Lough Neagh.
The antlers are thought to be more than 10,000 years old and have a span of more than 3 metres.
Due to being submerged in water, the antlers have been well preserved.
07 Sep 2018
