'It is just not fast enough'

About 1,000 people are employed by businesses which are unable to trade due to a cordon placed around Belfast city centre's former Primark store, it has been revealed.

A fire burned for three days at the retailer's flagship store in the Bank Buildings.

James Neilly, who owns Pizza Boutique in Castle Street, said: "I don't think the council understand the immediacy of this."

  • 06 Sep 2018