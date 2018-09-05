'Demolish Primark store' says Argento boss
Belfast retailers have expressed anger after they were told a safety cordon around the fire-damaged Primark store will remain in place for four months over their busiest period.

Experts are trying to save the listed building's facade, but the founder and boss of the Argento jewellery chain, Peter Boyle, said it should be demolished.

