The Education Authority has sent letters to about 17 pupils of St Mary's High School in Brollagh, County Fermanagh.
In them, they were told that the school bus route has been reorganised for operational reasons.
Only children who live more than three miles from the school are now eligible for free transport.
But parents say the road is too dangerous to walk along.
04 Sep 2018
